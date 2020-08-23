Power Book II: Ghost video: A new spotlight on Tasha!







In just a couple of weeks at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost air on Starz. It’s been a long time coming, but we know there’s a lot of interesting characters worthy of your attention.

Take, for example, Naturi Naughton’s role of Tasha St. Patrick. At the end of the original Power, we learned that the character was arrested for the murder of James St. Patrick. At the same time here, the big twist was that she was not actually responsible. We know that Tariq did it and his mother is trying to cover for her … but is she going to be able to forever?

The video below serves as a spotlight for this character, and we know that there are a couple of intriguing story points about Tasha’s situation at the moment. First and foremost, there is that possibility that prosecutors are going to be able to pin the murder on Tariq — does every single part of Tasha’s story make sense? Meanwhile, Tariq is going to be doing everything within his power to get his mother out of prison … without incriminating himself in the process. This is how he will get himself mixed up into Monet’s drug empire.

In the end, prepare yourself for drama all across the board here — and hopefully, an evolution of the Power story in some exciting ways.

What do you want to see for Tasha as we move into Power Book II: Ghost on the air?

Tasha wants to protect her son, but at what cost? #PowerGhost premieres September 6 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/f7UhJpkqkX — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) August 22, 2020

