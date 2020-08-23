NOS4A2 season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC? The latest







Following the finale today, is there a good chance that a NOS4A2 season 3 renewal will happen on AMC? Or, will it be canceled? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to break some of that down.

Let’s start this article off by stating some of the facts — for the time being, there is no official word as to whether or not a season 3 is going to happen at the network. Would we love to see one? Absolutely, but we’ve certainly come to know over time that there is no sense in banking on anything. The TV industry is one where there is a constant sort of flux, and that has expanded more due to the global health crisis over the past few months.

Here’s why we are worried about the future of NOS4A2, pandemic aside — the ratings for season 2 are far from great. The show is averaging a 0.1 rating and just over 380,000 live viewers a week over on AMC, and the numbers aren’t being supplemented too much courtesy of how the show’s performing on BBC America. Add the two networks together and we’re still looking at a sizable decrease in the ratings we saw from the first go-around.

Could there be a way for DVR viewership to make up for some of what the series is losing live? Sure, but there’s no way to know that this is happening for sure.

AMC will likely announce the future of NOS4A2 over the course of the next few months, and if there is anything that you can do to help the series out, it’s this: Convince new viewers to check out the show. With so many people quarantining, it does make some sense for other people to get on board checking the series out. What better time to do that than the present?

Do you want to see a NOS4A2 season 3 renewal happen at AMC?

