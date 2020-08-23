Endeavour season 8 premiere date hopes: When could it air on PBS?







Following tonight’s big finale over on PBS, what can you expect in terms of an Endeavour season 8? Go ahead and call this article your source for early news.

Let’s just start things off here with this: A reminder that there is for sure going to be another season coming on the network down the road. It was previously confirmed that Endeavour season 8 was going to be happening back when season 7 was confirmed — meaning that you haven’t had to worry about the future for a while.

As for when the new episodes could air, that’s a little bit tricky. We hope that season 7 at least will be on ITV in the United Kingdom at some point next year — given that PBS tends to get episodes of British series after the fact, we imagine that you’ll be waiting a while longer in order to see it. If we can get it by fall 2021, we’ll be happy — just remember that the global health crisis has impacted a lot of different shows, though, and that could mean that there are some significant delays all across the board. We have to be prepared for that.

So what about the story ahead and what it could hold? We don’t anticipate that there are going to be a lot of sweeping changes to what the show is or how it operates. There’s really no need for that given that Endeavour is a series that really has a good sense already of what it is and how it operates. There will be some great mysteries and some exciting new characters — here’s to hoping that they live up fully to everything that we’ve had a chance to see in the past!

What do you want to see in terms of an Endeavour season 8?

When are you hoping that it could end up airing? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: PBS.)

