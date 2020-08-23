Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, August 23?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Consider this article your source for all pertinent info leading into the August 23 episode tonight.

There’s actually a lot of good news worth reporting as we dive into the update today, starting with simply the fact that there is a new episode coming! Not only that, but it’s actually airing at a time that is typically meant to — 11:00 p.m. Eastern. Given how often the show airs in all sorts of weird timeslots, it’s almost a bigger surprise to see it coming on the air when it is actually meant to. A welcome surprise, but still.

So what will Oliver talk about tonight? It’s going to be interesting to see which way he wants to go with this given that there are a couple of different options that he has. He could, for example, opt to spend a considerable amount of time on the Democratic National Convention from the past several days — there’s certainly enough content within that to fill up at least thirty minutes. Yet, a lot of that content would be fairly expected. While we’re sure that it is going to have a role during the episode, we almost expect him to do something similar to last week where he shifts much of the focus and spends a good bit of time on a smaller, more surprising subject. Who would’ve expected a lengthy segment all about juries? Yet, it still proved to be both exciting and informative — we did get a window into something that a lot of people aren’t familiar with.

Rest assured, we are going to have some more updates on tonight’s episode the moment that it airs — be sure to come back for further discussion on that very subject.

