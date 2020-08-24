





Is Kelly Reilly or Luke Grimes going to be leaving Yellowstone following the crazy events of the season 3 finale? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that and then also look more towards whatever the future could hold.

Let’s just start here by making the following clear — at the moment, there is no 100% confirmation that we are going to be losing either one of these actors on the Paramount Network series moving forward. The same goes for Kevin Costner. John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton all saw themselves in varying degrees of jeopardy, and that is something we’ll be talking about for quite some time moving forward. We’ll talk elsewhere about the specific story of the finale, so let’s instead here look at things from an actor perspective.

With Costner, it goes without saying that he’s probably staying on board Yellowstone for as long as the show runs, just because he’s the face of the operation! Can you really see the series functioning all that well without him? The story would still be there, but a lot of viewer interest is wrapped up in John Dutton. We also don’t get the sense that other projects are interfering with his work her. Meanwhile, Grimes and Reilly are going to continue to have time to work on other projects, as well. The only way an actor could presumably depart, save for another opportunity, is the creative team deciding that they need to write another character out of the series in order to ensure that there are some high stakes.

For now, though, we expect all three performers to be back until the show tells us otherwise. Just expect a lot of mystery over the next several months as the series gets into production.

