Love Island USA season 2 video: Cast, EPs tease what lies ahead







The premiere of Love Island USA season 2 is a matter of two days away! The series is coming onto CBS starting Monday night and all indications suggest that it’s going to be fun. If nothing else, we’ve got a feeling that it will serve up a generous dose of escapism.

In the event that you haven’t heard too much about the new season of yet, here’s what to be aware of — the show is filming in Las Vegas as opposed to Fiji due to the global health crisis, but on-screen it’s designed to look and feel the same. It will be airing every day in some shape or form, and is designed in order to create an immersive, soap-like environment where you become invested in what everyone is doing at each passing moment.

In the video below, you can see the cast of the new season alongside host Arielle Vandenberg and the executive producers discuss the new season. There may be a few different twists coming, but the plan here isn’t to necessarily change the show dramatically from what it was last year. It’s still about trying to help people find love, albeit in an extremely-strange environment. A lot of these people have been quarantined for months on end, to go along with all of the testing that went on prior to this season.

Personally, we’re hoping to see the show really amp up some of the comedy and the ridiculousness of the whole concept in season 2 — it can’t really bring the edgy content in the same way that the UK version can, so Love Island stateside will have to find some more ways to appeal to the masses. If it plays its cards right, it could end up being the summer diversion that a lot of people are craving.

