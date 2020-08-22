The Flash season 7 trailer teases the quest to save Iris







The Flash season 7 may not be premiering until we get around to early 2021, but you don’t have to wait for teases on what’s next!

Below, you can get a glimpse of some of what’s coming in the new season — which technically contains footage that was shot earlier this year. Season 6 was forced to conclude early due to the global pandemic, but the new season is going to pick up and conclude the arcs that were already planned. That includes trying to save Iris from the complicated situation she finds herself in — meanwhile, there’s also the quest to stop Eva a.k.a. the show’s new Mirror Master. She is able to travel through mirrors at such speeds that it makes it almost impossible for Barry to take her on.

Unfortunately, Barry is still seemingly losing his speed, and that is going to lead to all sorts of complications for him as time goes along. Can an artificial speed force help him? Is that the way to change the course of his narrative? We’re sure that eventually Barry will find a way to still be The Flash, mostly because it’s hard to imagine the show continuing without him having his lion’s share of powers. Yet, there is a good chance of complications, and we’ve absolutely seen plenty of those over the course of the series’ run.

There are a few bummers in this trailer, too — take, for example, how little we see of Cisco. We continue to be concerned about that character’s future, mostly because there’s been speculation about it for quite some time. The Flash has so many characters that it can be time to balance them all.

Hopefully, we’ll have more of a firm The Flash season 7 premiere date later this year.

