Supernatural season 15 cast celebrates Misha Collins’ birthday on set!







In case you hadn’t heard the news already, the cast and crew are back at work on Supernatural season 15! There aren’t a whole lot of episodes left to film, but there’s still clearly enough time for the cast and crew to have a little bit more fun on set.

For some further evidence of this very thing, all you have to do is check out the video below! Here, you can see Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and many others give Misha Collins a fantastic performance of “Happy Birthday” — even though he wasn’t on set. (Technically, Misha’s body double was hilariously there.)

As you can see from the video, the majority of the crew are masked up at set, and this is probably the way that it will continue to be for the remainder of production. Everyone is filming with additional restrictions in order to ensure that everyone is 100% safe. Yet, it’s nice to know that they are still finding ways to have some fun and keep morale high. In times like this, we know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the remaining episodes of Supernatural are going to start airing this October. The majority of them were filmed prior to the pandemic-related shutdown, so the producers and post-production team are going to have a lot of time to get the final episodes together before they air later this year. Here’s to hoping that the rest of filming goes along swimmingly, and that the entire cast and crew has a chance to reflect on this extraordinary journey. They’ve all had a chance to do something here that millions of people would want — this is by far one of the most iconic shows of this era!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What are you the most excited to see on Supernatural season 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

I wasn't on set today, but some of my favorite people were there along with my body double. pic.twitter.com/zkHsa28Umf — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 21, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







