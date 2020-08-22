Lucifer season 5 delivers immediate results on Netflix







Well, we can’t say that this took long at all — Lucifer season 5 is already proving to be an enormous success on Netflix in America.

One day following the release of the first eight episodes, the Tom Ellis – Lauren German series is positioned at #1 in the United States on the streaming service. We can’t say that this comes as a shock, but it does validate already the decision to make season 5 a full 16 episodes long and also order a season 6.

What Lucifer represents right now is another reminder that sometimes, moving to a new home can be the best thing for a show. It’s found a whole new life for itself since moving to Netflix, and attracted a number of viewers that it didn’t previously have. We’d also argue that the move has allowed Netflix to see that there is value in a show with procedural elements on the service — so often there is this incorrect assumption that case-of-the-week stories can only be told on network TV. Lucifer’s quite clever in that it combines these individual elements with longer stories, giving you a little bit of everything you love every single time. It’s got a lot of individual rewatchability per episode, but also a larger story to be invested in.

The popularity of Lucifer, beyond its writing and memorable characters, can also be attributed to escapism. There’s so much humor and fun in every episode that it can take you out of the outside world. In hard times like this, that’s welcome more than ever.

