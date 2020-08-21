Outlander Summer Series episode 1: Maril Davis and Diana Gabaldon







For those who are currently unaware, the Outlander End of Summer Series is kicking off this weekend! These are a series of interviews and specials that are happening over the next four weeks at the official Outlander Collector Facebook Page, and there’s a lot to look forward to. These will provide you with some unique behind-the-scenes insight on the making of the show from multiple different aspects of it.

For the sake of Sunday’s first episode, the central focus seems mostly to be story. How could it not be when you’ve got Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis at the center of it? This is going to air at 10:00 a.m. Pacific or 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the tweet below makes it clear that the two will talk about their collaboration over the years and the work that has been done on the show.

It goes without saying that without Diana’s words, there would be no Outlander series. She’s been a valuable resource throughout the process of making the show, and she’s even written some episodes over the years, as well. She may be hard at work now on getting Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone out to consumers, but her role in the collaborative process is still there. We’re so excited to see what the Outlander creative team has in store for us this upcoming season (they’ve been working on it for a long time now), and maybe we’ll get a tease or two along the way.

This discussion should be especially fascinating since it is merging the book and TV worlds and giving you insight on both sides of the process. These are the sort of discussions that should help make the wait for season 6 all the easier.

