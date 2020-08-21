Jennifer Kirby leaving Call the Midwife, role of Valerie Dyer







After four years as a part of the Nonnatus House family, Jennifer Kriby is saying farewell to Call the Midwife.

In a new post on Twitter, Kirby confirmed her exit by saying that the program is “truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honor for me to have been a part of something so wonderful.” As for when she’s departing the series, that remains to be seen. We’d love to see her at least in the upcoming Christmas special, that way we have some sort of proper opportunity to say goodbye to this character.

At this point, we’re sure that a lot of people are familiar with the idea of saying goodbye to Call the Midwife cast members. Miranda Hart was one of the most notable departures in the early going, and since that time we’ve also lost such notable people as Jessica Raine and Charlotte Ritchie. While appearing on the show is a great honor and it brings you a great deal of exposure, it does make sense that eventually, you would want to do something more.

The timing of Kirby’s announcement is one of the most interesting things about this — just remember that the series just resumed production on the Christmas Special after months away due to the global health crisis. We know that there are also some season 10 episodes that will film after the fact, though it remains to be seen if the show will still air those episodes in January as they often do. It may take a little bit more time to get them together.

Ultimately, we do know that we’ll be missing Kirby on the series. She’s done a great job as Valerie Dyer over the years and we’re excited to see more of what she does next.

