Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who is the new Head of Household?







Who won Head of Household within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house this evening? Consider this article your source on that!

Let’s kick things off, though, with a reminder that this was an essential one for Janelle or Kaysar to win. Otherwise, they are in huge trouble this coming week unless somehow, a player like Da’Vonne is targeted first after a bad past 24 hours or so. Nicole Anthony leaving the game only cements their outsider status further than ever before.

The Head of Household Competition tonight was called “mug shots,” and it was all about sliding mugs down a number of different counters. The goal was to land each mug in the best spot possible. If they could do it in less than 30 seconds, they had a chance to seize power. This entire competition was a little bit of a crapshoot, since it’s hard to really practice something like this. Enzo took the early lead, and then the question became whether or not anyone would top it.

Ultimately, the winner was Tyler … which isn’t that much of a surprise. It does also probably mean really bad news for Janelle and Kaysar. Most of his allies are still eligible to compete in the Safety Suite, and that doesn’t bode altogether well for the outsiders of the house, either. This is probably going to be a fairly predictable week, so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly. (Yet, could Tyler go after someone different? It’s unlikely, but it’s something for us to think about.)

