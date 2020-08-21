Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Nicole Anthony, David Alexander evicted?







On tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we saw a showdown for eviction between Nicole Anthony and David Alexander. These two were here representing last season, but only one of them ended up staying when the dust settled.

Entering the show tonight, the general expectation was that Nicole would be evicted — she spent far too long this week obsessing over Janelle and Kaysar supposedly not having her back! In doing that, she limited her ability to campaign to other people.

When Enzo cast a vote to evict David, we were shocked … but then we remembered that Enzo would do something like throw a hinky vote out there to cause some paranoia in the house. Nicole Anthony was still evicted in the end.

