RuPaul’s Drag Race renewed for season 13, All-Stars also returning







While we don’t think that a renewal for RuPaul’s Drag Race is much of a surprise, it is nice to see it confirmed!

Today, none other than host/executive producer RuPaul himself confirmed the great news, issuing a statement that the flagship show is back for a season 13 — and that All Stars season 6 is also a sure thing alongside new episodes of Untucked:

“Drag queens have been on the front lines of many challenging times in our history … RuPaul’s Drag Race [Season] 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

These series have been a staple for years, starting on Logo before eventually coming over to VH1. There are a number of reasons for their success, whether it be the talent of RuPaul himself as a host or the creativity and talents of some of the contestants. There may also be an immense curiosity factor here, as there are a lot of people out there who may not have been altogether familiar with drag before watching the show. It’s an introduction to a whole different world, and we do think that there is an educational factor that does come into play here at some point.

In the end, the most important thing is that there’s a lot of fun ahead for people. Because of everything going on in the world right now, it feels foolish to sit here and proclaim that production on anything is going to happen at a particular moment in time. It’s better for now to just feel happy knowing that something more is happening, and then waiting to see what some of the further announcements are going to be.

