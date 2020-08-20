The Crown season 4 premiere date, first teaser unveiled







If you haven’t been excited already for The Crown season 4, here’s another reason to be.

Today, Netflix unveiled a brand-new teaser for the upcoming historical drama, one that made it clear that these new episodes will be available on Sunday, November 15. There was also a teaser unveiled that presented a small tease of two of the most important people in the new batch of episodes — Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. We’re particularly excited for the latter, largely since they are played by none other than the iconic Gillian Anderson.

The Crown season 4 will be the second and final season for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. It’s already been announced that they will be replaced by Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce for the final two seasons — meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Elizabeth Debicki of The Night Manager fame will be playing Princess Diana in those seasons. There is a lot of ground for The Crown to still cover, and a lot of it will likely be focused on the ever-changing role of the British Monarchy during what are ever-changing and very-much tumultuous times.

No matter what is focused on when it comes to each individual episode, it feels more than fair to say this: The Crown is going to be fantastic. There’s no way to imagine this being anything otherwise. We are talking about one of the most poignant representations of British history that we’ve seen, and it helps that the show is anchored by perfect costume/set design and fantastic performances all across the board. We’re certainly in for a treat later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Crown, including more insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Crown season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight pertaining to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







