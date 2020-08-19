Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish hype Clanlands book







Even though the wait for Outlander season 6 may be a long one, there are at least some good things to be excited about along the way.

Let’s focus in now on simply this: Everything that is going on with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The two are in the process of promoting their upcoming Clanlands book, which is a discussion of their journey across Scotland filming the Starz series Men in Kilts. You can pre-order it over at the link here in preparation for the upcoming November 3 release! We imagine that there are fun stories aplenty in here, but also a great lesson on Scottish history for those with all ranges of knowledge on the subject matter.

With this book coming later this year and with Men In Kilts on the way, these should serve as a rather nice appetizer leading into Outlander season 6. We do hope that this will be available in 2021, but with other content worth checking out, maybe the way won’t be too bad.

You can get a little more promotion for Clanlands courtesy of Heughan’s own Instagram below. It does emphasize one of the most important facets of the book, and that is the relationship and rapport he and Graham have. The two make it so that you want to embark on a rather-fun journey on the two of them. It’s a message that could end up leading to both the book and the show itself being rather successful.

