Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The dilemma over the vote







We’re a little over a day away from the second Big Brother 22 All-Stars eviction show of the season, and rest assured that things are going to get complicated. Very complicated.

What do we know right now? It’s that Head of Household Memphis did not use his Power of Veto and because of that, either Nicole Anthony or David is leaving tomorrow night. As for which one of them is going, there is a little bit of indecision about that.

More than likely, Nicole A. is a goner here — if there is a 6-6 tie, Memphis will be the one to break it and he will probably go the way that his alliance does. Right now, it’s easy to assume that the likes of Enzo, Tyler, Cody, Christmas, Nicole F., and Dani are all going to be voting together.

Bayleigh and Da’Vonne have had their doubts about David over the past twelve or so hours, with Da’Vonne in particular questioning whether or not David is really with her. Yet, she also is concerned over the implications of evicting a Black houseguest at this point in the season, given that Black men are disproportionately voted out early on their seasons. This is a difficult situation for her to be in now, where there are two parts of her head telling her different things.

In the end, though, and no matter if Nicole A. calls a house meeting to target Janelle and Kaysar (which she has threatened to do), it probably won’t matter. This is going to be a vote about numbers and that will carry the day.

