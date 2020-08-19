Lucifer season 5 tease: Don’t mess with Dan’s pudding…







There are a number of different pairings that are classic within the world of Lucifer. Take Lucifer and Chloe, for example … or Dan and his pudding.

For some more news on Lucifer in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest trailer reaction at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming before too long.

Sure, the video below isn’t the most substantial tease in the world, but this is another fun reminder of the dynamic that is existing between some of these characters. The relationship between Lucifer and Dan has long been tumultuous — sure, it’s been the fun kind of tumultuous, but tumultuous nonetheless. It’s the sort where if Lucifer gives Dan some pudding, isn’t he going to be worried that it’s been somehow sabotaged? That’s what this teaser addressed. It is short and sweet, but it serves as a rather fantastic reminder that there is some really great stuff ahead.

Of course, there is another intriguing possibility from this tease that you have to consider: What if this isn’t even Lucifer at all in this scene? One of the crazy things about this season is the presence of Michael. It gives Tom Ellis two different roles to sink his teeth into, and it may not appear obvious at first glance if we’re looking at Lucifer or his twin. It’s a fun dynamic that you can throw into this season, especially since Michael may approach things in a very-much different way than what Lucifer would.

Luckily, we’re going to get all of the answers in a short period of time — the premiere on Friday is right around the corner!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you most want to see for Dan on Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

the proof is in the pudding 😘 pic.twitter.com/1xDxLmJN14 — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) August 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







