Stranger Things season 4 will not be the final one, EP confirms







While Stranger Things season 4 could very well set up the Netflix series’ endgame, know this: It’s not the end itself.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (per Nerdist), show executive producer Ross Duffer confirmed that there is going to be something more with the fan-favorite series. Not only that, but both of the Duffer Brothers have spent a lot of time figuring out when and how the show is going to conclude:

“Season 4 won’t be the end … We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The global pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

This is one of the things that has come out of so many people isolating during this difficult time — it’s led to a lot of thought about the future of a wide array of series, including this one.

We’ve said for a long time now that Stranger Things is not the sort of series that is destined to go on for seven or eight seasons, largely because it has such a young cast and this is a coming-of-age story with a supernatural twist. If everyone ages up, then the tone and the style of the show changes. Plus, we think that it’s much better if you’re left wanting more. Five or six seasons feel like the perfect conclusion for the story, though in the end this is for the Duffer Brothers to figure out.

In the end, they should at least relish in the luxury of lasting this long. Just remember that the majority of Netflix’s shows these days are lucky to even last for three seasons, given the tendency for them to be canceled for a wide array of different reasons. Stranger Things is one of the series’ most-popular shows and with that in mind, it will probably last as long as the creative team wants.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things now

How long do you think that Stranger Things will last on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







