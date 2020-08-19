American Idol season 19: Katy Perry, judges officially returning







While it’s felt likely for a while that Katy Perry and the rest of the American Idol judges are going to be back for another season, we’ve now got more verification.

Today, ABC confirmed that you are going to be seeing Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are going to be back for another season. Not only that, but Ryan Seacrest is going to be back as the show’s host. There is no word as of yet in regards to in-house mentor Bobby Bones’ fate, but there could be an announcement there at some point in the future.

In a statement confirming the return of the judges, here is some of what ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke had to say:

“American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire — and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most … There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

Typically, the in-person auditions featuring the contestants and the judges film a little bit later in the year, and we’ll have to wait and see whether or not things happen that way now. We are still in the thick of a global health crisis, and that is going to lead to additional precautions and a number of measures to ensure the collective safety of everyone.

New episodes of American Idol will kick off at some point in early 2021, so we’re sure there will be more information on that in due time.

