Lucifer season 5: Tom Ellis on Lucifer, Chloe’s journey







We’re inching ever closer to the debut of Lucifer season 5 this Friday, and obviously, there is a TON to anticipate. Lucifer and Chloe’s inevitable reunion has to be at the top of the list, right? We know that eventually Tom Ellis’ character is going to spend time with the Detective once more … but what will that look like? You know that they will have spent a good bit of time apart, and that does come with its fair share of obstacles.

Also, there’s no guarantee of a happy future for the future even if the issues from the past are resolved.

Speaking to TV Guide in a new interview, here is what Ellis himself had to say about where the season starts for the two … but then also where they will be going:

At the beginning of Season 5, our characters are poles apart celestially, and geographically as well. And how we get them back together — that’s not really a spoiler because you know that at some point they will get back together in the same room — it does kind of cement this faith that they have in each other. But it’s like you say, nothing is simple when there are celestial threats around.

We’ve said this for a long time now, but we’ve been hoping that at some point, Lucifer does actually give us a substantial period of time in which Deckerstar can actually be together as a couple. It does feel like there is so much story to be explored there, since you’ve got two very different people who are used to living their lives in a particular way. How could there not be some fun in seeing them try to adjust to the parameters of dating? Let’s hope we get an opportunity to see this relationship blossom.

Luckily, the wait is almost over, and the first eight episodes are right around the corner…

