Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Boss shares Cheryl, Toni prom photo!







The wait for Riverdale season 5 has been a long one, and the bad news is simply this: It’s going to continue to be for a while. Filming has yet to pick up in Vancouver and, at least so far, the only thing we know for sure is that it’s going to be back in 2021.

To help tide you over until the show does return, why not get a great tease from one of the primary architects of the show behind the scenes? In a post on Instagram (see below), executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was kind enough to share a tease featuring Cheryl and Toni at prom — something that was filmed prior to production shutting down earlier this year. This was for an episode that was not entirely completed, and that will be one of the first things done when everyone gets back to work.

In general, Riverdale has a pretty specific plan for the future — it does look as though producers are going to do their best in order to finish up the story they had planned for season 4 before eventually kicking things into season 5. There could be a pretty radical change in the stories coming for season 5, whether it be a time jump or some different characters entering the mix. We know that some of the older characters on the show are going to have a reduced role … if there is any role at all.

Of course, we’re hoping that there are some more teases that will be available over time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, be sure to also stick around for some additional news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







