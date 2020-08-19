America’s Got Talent: Kelvin Dukes kicks things off with ‘Valerie’







On tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we saw the return of the show’s Universal Studios Hollywood set. Acts had a chance to take advantage of an unusual set of circumstances to produce something memorable, and we saw that tonight for the lead-off tonight in Kelvin Dukes.

With Kelvin, the big challenge was just trying to figure out a way to stand out amidst a lot of other singing acts. They are everywhere at the moment. Yet, we love that he did something fun and upbeat in “Valerie.” He had a lot energy as he moved around the set. It was fun and all about his talent more so than any individual story. He came across as a consummate entertainer throughout this.

Want some more America’s Got Talent video discussion? Then be sure to check out our take on the latest below! Once you take a look at that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming…

So why are we even remotely worried about his chances? It has a lot to do with the fact that this show tends to prioritize acts who sing slow ballads more so than anything fun. We also worry about him performing first, given that it can be a kiss of death for a lot of people on this show.

If there is one more reason to have hope for him, though, it’s the presence of the Dunkin’ Save. This is the sort of thing that could bail him out in the event that things are starting to look a little bit dire for him in tomorrow night’s result show. We’ll take a wait-and-see approach but for now, we’re hoping for the best.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What do you think about Kelvin Dukes on America’s Got Talent this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







