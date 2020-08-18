Prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 with season 10 DVD set







Blue Bloods season 11 has yet to begin production, so while you wait for it to launch on CBS, we have some other things to dive into.

Take, for example, the season 10 DVD set — which officially hit stores today! This may be your only chance to get anything new Blue Bloods-related over the next couple of months, and there are a few different things worth diving into here.

You can check out a link to the DVD set below, in addition to a number of teases for what is in it. This collection allows you to get all of the episodes for season 10, plus some new behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and a celebration of the 200th episode. In general, there’s a chance to get some insight into the world of the Reagans.

As you keep waiting for Blue Bloods season 11, this may be able to tide you over a little bit. We know that the anticipation here is perhaps greater thanks mostly to what we saw in the closing minutes of the episode — an introduction to Joe Hill. This character, the long-unknown son of Joe Reagan, may prove to be a significant part of the show moving forward. We know that there would’ve been some more opportunities to see him, had the CBS show had the opportunity to run for as long as it was originally intended to.

Update your #BlueBloods collection with this new jam-packed, 4-disc DVD set! Get all episodes plus exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes with cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes, and a special 200th episode celebration. Order today! https://t.co/juAkbB5nTk — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) August 18, 2020

