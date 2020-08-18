Siesta Key season 3 episode 23 spoilers: A confrontation ahead







Are you interested in learning more about Siesta Key season 3 episode 23? This is an episode that is going to cause conflicts to pick up steam. In particular, we’re talking here about the conflict between Juliette and Kelsey. We know that it started over swimsuits, but for the entirety of the season it’s felt like there is something more here … something that could be coming out at almost every turn. A lot of it feels like this is just a microcosm of almost every single conflict the two have had over the years, and it’s all just getting mixed up now into one little package.

Ultimately, a confrontation is going to come from the conflict like no other, and it could lead to a potential shattering of this friendship like never before.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 23 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

Alex and Sam finally meet up to battle it out. Kelsey spreads rumors about Juliette to Sam, and Juliette confronts her. Madisson and Ish make plans to leave Siesta Key. Brandon tries to figure out his next steps with Camilla.

From the Madisson – Ish storyline alone, you can really get a sense that the season is starting to wind down. Hopefully, season 3 has been a nice escape for a lot of people during this difficult time, but we have to be getting close to an end now. With that in mind, there are a lot of big relationships decisions that have to be made. We’ll be seeing a lot of that through the next several episodes and in the end, we’re excited to take a look at that.

One thing we are fairly sure of is this — we don’t think the Juliette – Kelsey conflict is going to be ending here, either.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key right now!

What do you most want to see on Siesta Key season 3 episode 23?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







