Better Call Saul season 6: Show on filming, challenges ahead







Better Call Saul season 6 is going to get into production eventually … but there is no guarantee as to when that will be. There are a lot of questions out there about how production will work, but these are the same questions a lot of shows are asking!

With Better Call Saul in particular, a patient approach is probably the best. There’s no real reason to rush things along here, given that this is a cable show not beholden to any particular schedule. It’s also one that films a very particular way and it’s set in the past, meaning that you can’t write a global pandemic into the script or have characters keep their distance. These are all things that the studio Sony is considering, but everyone is taking their time to figure this out. That is something that executive producer Peter Gould detailed further to The Hollywood Reporter:

That is a deep, complex question and a lot of it has to do with our work. Our studio, Sony, is working very, very hard and with great attention to detail and a great use of resources to find ways to shoot not just our show, but all their shows safely. They’re doing their best to go the distance to make this as safe as humanly possible and I really, I respect that. And we’re all with this, these are all decisions that they’re going to take a lot of time and effort and thought. And it’s my sincere hope is that we go back to work before too long, but we’ll have to see.

Our hope is simply that we see at least the start of the final season in 2021, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. For now, we know there is plenty to look forward to.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

