The Bachelorette promo teases Clare Crawley (and little else)







We know that The Bachelorette is coming to ABC this fall, and that Clare Crawley is being billed as the show’s lead.

Yet, there is a lot of confusion that is out there beyond that. Tayshia Adams has been brought in presumably to replace her midway through the season, but that’s not something that is teased in the promo below. That’s all about Clare, including a number of the show’s staples include rose petals just about everywhere.

Is it a little bit surprising that ABC isn’t using more of the controversy surrounding this season and production to promote the show? Sure, but they also probably feel like there’s plenty of time for that. While there is no official premiere date for this season yet, more than likely it’s not going to be back on the air until mid-to-late September. They’ve got more or less a month to get some more information out there — plus, the series is still in production! The rumors are still coming in about people coming in and out of the Palm Springs filming location.

The one thing that we know for certain is this — it’s probably going to be the weirdest season of the franchise to date. It’s hard to think anything else when you think about the topsy-turvy nature of things at this given moment.

What you want, baby we've got it 🌹 #TheBachelorette is coming to Tuesdays on ABC. pic.twitter.com/UFKbTLcLnP — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 18, 2020

