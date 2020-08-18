Call the Midwife Christmas special, season 10 filming resumes







For everyone out there eager for some good news from the Call the Midwife world, we’ve got some of it for you today!

Today, it was confirmed via the BBC and the show’s production company that season 10 and the upcoming Christmas Special are now back filming following a substantial hiatus. Obviously, there are a number of precautions being taken at the moment because of the global health crisis … but the show is finding a way to keep production going. Hopefully, they will be able to continue pressing onward without further interruption.

In a statement confirming the news today, here is what executive producer Dame Pippa Harris had to say:

“Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how [the pandemic] has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives. In such difficult times, the values of Call the Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes.”

Meanwhile, series creator and writer Heidi Thomas added the following:

“Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown. It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call the Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

While Call the Midwife is a series set back in the past, we’ve got a feeling that the show will find a way to connect some of the themes from the present into this era. That has always been one of the things that they are the best at!

