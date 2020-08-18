Dancing with the Stars 29 premiere date, pros revealed at ABC







Even though we are in the midst of a very uncertain time, one thing that suddenly feels certain is this: Dancing with the Stars is happening at ABC.

Today, the network confirmed that come Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the ballroom competition is going to be back with new episodes. If you missed the news of the past several weeks, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are being replaced with new host/executive producer Tyra Banks. The current judging panel is expected back in some capacity, or at least there have been no announcements to the contrary.

For more Dancing with the Stars video news, watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have more during the season.

There is no confirmation of the lineup of stars yet, though we continue to wonder who is going to be super-interested in the show in this particular climate. (There is at least one familiar face supposedly set already in Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette.) The lineup of pros for this season includes Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, the return of Sharna Burgess, Daniella Karagach, and the finally Britt Stewart. The latter two have been members of the show’s troupe, and they will fill the void left by Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, who are both currently pregnant.

On premiere night, ABC will announce the pairings between the contestants and pros, though you shouldn’t have to wait that long to learn about the cast. We’ll also probably hear more about how production is working to keep things safe, a real sticking point given the amount of person-to-person contact required here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 29?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







