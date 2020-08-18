America’s Got Talent: Will Daneliya Tuleshova, Bad Salsa advance?







The second live performance show of America’s Got Talent 2020 is going to be airing tomorrow — so who are the favorites to advance?

Just in case you need a refresher, here are some of the people competing this week: Voices of Our City Choir, Spyros Brothers, Kelvin dukes, Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals, Bad Salsa, Daneliya Tuleshova, Bonevegas, Kameron Ross, The Shape, Vincent Marcus, and Jonathan Goodwin. So who are the people we are the most confident in?

Voices of Our City Choir – They are a Golden Buzzer act, and beyond just that, they have a great story as homeless people within the San Diego area.

Daneliya Tuleshova – She’s one of the best pure singers out there and she’s already got a fan base thanks to The World’s Best. Out of all of the singers here, she’s probably got the best overall chances of making it through.

Bad Salsa – While we’re always nervous being confident in dance acts, we also don’t think that they are any ordinary dance act. They’ve brought a lot energy and enthusiasm to the table and we think that they will find a way to shine on the stage again.

Overall, it is probably best to expect a lot of singers to advance, mostly because that is the way more often than not on AGT. We’d be surprised if the show ends up going in another direction. Overall, we do at least think there are a lot of entertaining people here — Bonevega is a wild card, but at least he’s a fun one.

Who are you rooting for on the next America’s Got Talent episode?

