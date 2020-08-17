Saturday Night Live: Has Maya Rudolph heard from Kamala Harris?







It’s election season and with that in mind, it of course means an opportunity for Saturday Night Live to shine. This is when the NBC sketch show receives its strongest ratings, and last week, the news broke that Kamala Harris is nominee Joe Biden’s choice for Vice President.

For some more news on Saturday Night Live in video form, be sure to see our take on the end of this past season below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some more news and also view our show playlist.

What does that mean? For starters, that Maya Rudolph has a lot more work ahead for her. Given that she’s a beloved former cast member, you have to imagine that Lorne Michaels and the producers want want to use her as often as possible. We already know that she learned about the choice for VP right in the middle of another interview; now, we’re also learning that she has never directly communicated with her … but there is a good chance that changes as the rest of the season goes on. Here is what she had to say in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

I’ve never even spoken to her, no. When we did her that first time on SNL, she wrote a great tweet saying, “That girl being played by Maya Rudolph on SNL? That girl was me.” It was really clever and great and, so I wrote her back. But I haven’t had the chance to meet her. I would love to.

If this was a normal season of SNL, we would say that the chances were fairly high that we would be able to see Kamala in person. In this particular climate, though, we have a hard time knowing for sure if it’s going to happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

How often do you want to see Kamala Harris as Maya Rudolph?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







