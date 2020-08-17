Siesta Key season 3 episode 22 video: Can Kelsey, Juliette work it out?







Tuesday night’s Siesta Key season 3 episode 22 is right around the corner, and there are many important things at the center of it. What’s the biggest one? Just think along the lines of the contentious relationship between Kelsey and Juliette.

Of course, it goes without saying that we would love to see these two figure out their differences and move forward. There’s just no guarantee that they will, and the sneak peek below gives us a great sense of some of what is coming. Here, the two try to hash some things out and in general, you get a good sense of what some of the conflicts are. Sure, Kelsey is upset about Juliette starting and pursuing a swimsuit line after she’s been working on it for a while, but it seems like the issue goes deeper than that.

In particular, it seems like Kelsey feels Juliette hasn’t been as supportive of her as she has been in turn, and that has caused an imbalance in their friendship. Juliette, meanwhile, clearly disagrees. This is something that does happen in these relationships sometimes! You want (of course) to feel like you are properly reciprocated in all aspects of a friendship, but it doesn’t always happen. The big issue here is that it feels like this is something that has been going on for a rather long time and because of that, it’s hard to really know for certain if it’s possible for some of the divides to be healed. It could take a good while to put everything together again … and how willing will they be to put in the work?

If nothing else, we do expect this episode to set a good foundation for whatever comes next, and we’re very-much intrigued to see what that looks like.

Will this swimsuit line break up Kelsey and Juliette's friendship? 👙 TOMORROW on #SiestaKey at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/20gt8UylrK — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) August 17, 2020

