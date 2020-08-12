Siesta Key season 3 episode 22 spoilers: Swimsuit drama continues







Siesta Key season 3 episode 22 is going to be airing on MTV next week, and there are going to be some stories that are a direct continuation to what we saw last night. Take, for example, the continuation of the Juliette – Kelsey swimsuit plot.

So what do we know already? Well, it’s going to have a thing or two to do with the swimsuit lines that each one is plotting, but also the frustration that Kelsey has that Juliette’s has sparked so quickly when she has put in so much time and work. There is more to it than that, and we still think that the swimsuit lines are really just representative of some larger issues that have been there for a while. This is just a way for all sorts of stuff to rise to the forefront, and there is no guarantee that we are going to see a resolution to all of this anytime soon.

If you do want to get a few more details now as to what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 22 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

Everyone takes sides between Alex and Sam; Juliette and Kelsey argue over Juliette’s career opportunity; Amanda and JJ are at odds when he brings a new girl around; Alex is stressed with work and becoming a father.

Some of these stories are going to play out for the next week or two, but we know that we’re nearing the end of everything with Alex following his dismissal from the show. How this season concludes his arc remains to be seen, but it does seem as though they’re going to be focusing on him for at least the immediate future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key and what could be coming

What do you want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







