This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Show boss on addressing health crisis







This Is Us is one of those shows that loves to unravel one twist after another; in order to do that, though, they’ve had to construct a very specific plan. They know where the story is going, and also how things are going to be concluding.

Yet, it’s clear that the producers have been thrown some unexpected curveballs, with one of the biggest ones being the global health crisis. There are events pegged to be “in the future” that would be largely impacted by what’s going on in the world now. Take, for example, the birthday party scene where Rebecca is brought over by the police. Or, how Rebecca and Miguel could be isolated further while she undergoes the clinical trial.

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Dan Fogelman makes it 100% clear that there are some plans to bring in the health crisis, noting that the writers have “decided to attack things head on.” How that impacts the upcoming season remains to be seen. (Fogelman notes that there is no confirmed start date for production.)

Meanwhile, it is also noted in Dan’s post that the plans to address the pandemic will not have any impact as to how the story is going to conclude. It may be something that changes some things in the immediate future, but the long-term goals of the show are still the same. It’s not going to be rewriting its flash-forwards or really anything else that has been brought to the table. This Is Us is still going to be the same show that you’ve come to know and love. It will make you cheer, and at the same time it will make you cry.

Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry) – Not sure yet on production start.

– Not sure when new eps will air.

– Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters

– Same planned ending. Same route to get there. Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

