Supernatural season 15 episode 14 return date revealed at The CW







It’s been a long wait, but today, The CW finally revealed the Supernatural season 15 episode 14 return date. Not only that, but we’ve got a good sense of when the series finale will air!

There are seven episodes still to come, and everything will begin on Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Some of the episodes still to air were filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis; yet, The CW held them back due to post-production and also to ensure that they had a generous batch of stories still to air this fall.

We know that one of the episodes to come is entitled “Last Holiday” (originally scheduled to air this spring), and you can read more about that below:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514). Original airdate 3/30/2020.

So what is coming beyond this episode? Well, we know that the series finale is going to air on Thursday, November 19 as a part of an epic two-hour event. There’s going to be a retrospective entitled Supernatural: The Long Road Home at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Meanwhile, the series finale itself will be coming at 9:00. We imagine that this is going to be an emotional goodbye, but we’re glad that the show is getting some sort of proper ending.

At least we know already that following Supernatural’s series finale, you are going to have a chance to see both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki on other shows. Jared has the upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot; meanwhile, you will be able to see Jensen on The Boys season 3. There is a lot of great stuff coming up!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you want to see on Supernatural season 15 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







