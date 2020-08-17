Better Call Saul season 6: EP concerned over Kim Wexler’s future







We know already that Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be happening, and whenever it arrives, a big part of the focus will be on Kim. How can it not be, when you consider some of what we’ve seen so far?

While we don’t know for sure that Rhea Seehorn’s character is dead in the future, there are reasons to think that it doesn’t look good for her. For starters, Gene hasn’t mentioned her in the future. Also, she’s increasingly felt more and more that Kim was going down a bad road. She’s making risky decisions, whether that means confronting Lalo or even talking about taking Hamlin down in the finale.

So where is the story going to go? Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is at least some of what executive producer Peter Gould had to say:

“Something that interests us is what’s legal and what feels right … Being with Jimmy has shown her, either something that she knew before or it’s made more vivid to her; the possibility of cutting corners, doing what you think is right, and causing what you feel is justice, rather than play by the rules of the system. I’m a little bit worried for her.”

We’re sure that Better Call Saul is going to make us wait at least a little while in order to find out Kim’s fate. Given that there are 13 episodes in the final season, they have a little bit of time and can afford to be patient.

Hopefully, we’ll hear at least a little bit more about filming over the weeks to come.

