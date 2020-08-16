Endeavour season 7 episode 3 spoilers: The finale is (already) here







It may be crazy to think about, but next week’s Endeavour season 7 episode 3 is the end of the road — at least for now. This is a big finale! It’s also a sudden one, and a reminder that when it comes to British television, they will end some of their seasons at any time and almost without warning. That’s just the way that they often tend to operate!

As for what is coming up within this episode, we are going to have yet another big case … though this one is hardly what it seems on the surface. While it may appear to be one way, the deeper everyone digs and the more obvious it seems as though something more is going on here. That’s what we will have to explore over time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Endeavour season 7 episode 3 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

When Morse is called to investigate what appears to be a freak accident at a college, he uncovers a potential link between a series of peculiar incidents.

By the end of this episode, we’re hoping that there is a surprise ending or two that will set the stage for what’s coming next. Or, at the very least, something that gives you a little bit more hope for the future. The great thing about Endeavour as a series is that there is a knack for the door to be left open, almost no matter the situation. We’ve seen that time and time again already, and we would absolutely love the chance to see it here for years to come.

The real joy in this episode may come, specifically, in getting to see how a lot of these different cases are potentially linked. How does Morse use that to solve the case?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Endeavour season 7 episode 3?

