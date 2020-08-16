The Crown season 5: Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana







This morning The Crown announced its latest casting news, and we think that this is something that should make people very excited.

In a new post on Twitter, the series announced that the fantastic Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager, Tenet) is going to be appearing starting in season 5 as Princess Diana. The series also notes that she will play the role in season 6, a sign that the story is not going to get to Diana’s death until we get to the final season of the show. We imagine that this had to be one of the most-coveted roles in the entire series, given that Diana is such a noteworthy figure and her death was one of the most terrible events in the modern history of the Royal Family. We know that The Crown could’ve continued up until present day if they wanted, but it’s harder in that sense to have a lot of historical context.

The final seasons of The Crown are shaping up already to have a rather extraordinary cast. We’ve heard already that Imelda Staunton is going to be playing the part of Queen Elizabeth; meanwhile, it was recently announced that Jonathan Pryce will be playing the part of Prince Philip. More castings will be announced over time.

Remember that there is still one more season of The Crown coming before we see any of these actors take over the roles. Season 4, starring Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, will hopefully drop before the end of the year. We don’t expect the final seasons to arrive on Netflix for quite a long time; this show has a lot of buildup and preparation, and we don’t imagine that filming will begin until we get around to the new year. It’s better to get the health crisis under control first…

