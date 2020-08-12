The Crown season 5 spoilers: Game of Thrones alum to play Prince Philip







Just in case you wanted to be excited about something more pertaining to The Crown season 5, we bring you the following news.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Game of Thrones alum Jonathan Pryce is being brought on board to play Prince Philip in both the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. He is set to replace Tobias Menzies, who took on the part in season 3 and will do so again in season 4. He joins Imelda Staunton, who is playing the part and following up on the work Olivia Colman is currently doing.

For those who are unaware, The Crown itself has had quite the unusual journey in getting to this point. The original plan was for the series to have six seasons on Netflix. However, that eventually changed and it was revealed that it would only have five. Then, it changed again when it was revealed that there would be six once more. It’s certainly an unusual back-and-forth, but what matters the most is that we’ve got some good actors stepping into these roles.

Pryce may be best known for playing the High Sparrow on the aforementioned HBO epic, but his roles over the years are almost endless — some of his more-notable TV credits include Taboo, Tales from the Loop, and Wolf Hall. He should prove to be an excellent addition, especially with one of his greatest strengths being his ability to transform himself and take on the role of a wide array of different characters.

As fantastic as Pryce may be, we would not expect to see him come onto Netflix for some time still. At the moment, our hope is that season 4 will premiere later this year, and then we’ll wait and see precisely what happens.

