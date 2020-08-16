Lucifer season 5: Tom Ellis celebrates musical episode







We know that we are going to be waiting for a long time to see the Lucifer musical episode. It’s not in the first half of season 5! Yet, this installment has already been filmed, and all indications at the moment suggest that it’s going to be a really great time for all.

We know that this is far from the first time that Tom Ellis has had an opportunity to sing on the show. He’s done it on a number of occasions! Yet, there is something great to be said about doing it in a far larger capacity. There’s a lot more music and fun with this episode, which we’re sure will still have some interesting conceit at the center of it.

One thing we do know now is that Tom had a blast filming this episode — for more, check out what he had to say to Da Man:

Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I’d won a competition to live out my dream.

In general, we know that this season has to be a real feast for Ellis as an actor. Just remember that he’s also getting a chance to play two different characters this season — he’s got Lucifer, and then of course his brother Michael. This entire season is going to be a blast.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Lucifer season 5 musical episode?

