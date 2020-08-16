Outlander notes: Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish reunite!







For everyone who wants a nice dose of Outlander-related news today, this one is all about a reunion of some familiar faces. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have reunited after months (and continents) apart!

For those who are unaware, Sam and Graham have been working for some time in order to promote both their Men in Kilts series and then also their Clanlands book, which is a deeper telling of their travels all across Scotland together. They’ve faced a number of different challenges as of late, with the global health crisis keeping the two of them apart. Also, Graham has spent the bulk of his time in New Zealand, and it hasn’t been easy to travel from one place to the next.

In a post below from Sam’s Instagram, you can see the two men back together. What are they up to? It may be nothing more than a reunite, but we would love to imagine that at some point in the future, we’re going to have a chance in order to see even more Men in Kilts beyond the upcoming season. We do think that there is more of Scottish history and culture to explore beyond one season. Down the road, we’d be curious to see them explore other places, as well … not that we imagine something like that happening in the near future.

