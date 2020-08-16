Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, August 16?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? It’s August 16, and we’re back with that familiar refrain one week after a repeat.

Luckily, this is a day when we come bearing good news! You will have a chance to see Oliver back on HBO when we get around to later tonight — to be specific, at around 11:20 p.m. Eastern time. Note that HBO’s official site claims it will be 11:21, but we’d tune in a minute early just in case. What’s an extra minute of waiting, really?

As for what we imagine will be a focus of the latest Last Week Tonight episode, we don’t think it’s going to take all that long in order to figure that out. More than likely, it will have a thing or two to do with Joe Biden appointing Kamala Harris has his running mate for the Presidential Election. We’re going to have a chance to hear Oliver’s take on it and some discussion on the early days of the campaign … but also the latest political headlines within the era of the Trump Presidency as well.

Also, this would be a great time for Oliver to revisit his past segment on the US Post Office. It’s something that he focused on a good while back, so here lies your reminder that as per usual, Oliver tends to be slightly ahead of the curve. We’re not sure that this is going to change at any point in the near future. Why should it? This is why we wouldn’t be surprised that Oliver chooses something else to focus on that isn’t necessarily public discourse as of yet. Like we’ve said, this could be another opportunity to focus in on something we should be focusing in on.

As you would expect from us, we’ll be back with more information tonight. Be sure to check out the episode when it airs!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Week Tonight moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







