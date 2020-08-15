The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Clare Crawley film anything else?







Is there a chance that Clare Crawley still may be doing something more as the star of The Bachelorette? We certainly know that there are questions about whether or not Clare is really done already, mostly because rumors claim that she is very much so.

For the past little while, the story that is out there is that Clare is not only done with filming (she’s supposedly found the right guy for her), but that Tayshia Adams has been brought in to be the new lead. This may be true, but there’s a chance the situation is a little bit more complicated than just this. Clare is still at the show’s location in the Palm Springs area, and according to a source over at People Magazine, Clare is “talking to producers about filming and will be filming something.”

As to what that something is … well, we’ll have to wait and see. It could be a follow-up to her own story, or it could be a chance to try to help Tayshia in her own journey to find love. Presumably, some of the guys now competing for Tayshia’s heart were also in competition for her own, so there could be a little bit more crossover here.

We expect The Bachelorette to premiere at some point in late September/early October … at least you’re not going to have to wait that long in order to get some answers on all of this.

