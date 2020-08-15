Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto players







Want to know the week 2 Veto players on Big Brother 22 All-Stars? Consider this your source for information.

For those of you who are behind, Memphis is the Head of Household, and for the time being he’s opted to nominate Nicole Anthony and David for eviction. We don’t get the sense that he wants to change his nominees, even though much of the rest of his alliance would like that. A lot of people want him to backdoor either Janelle or Kaysar, given that the two of them are such enormous targets and there’s a lot of (at times false) hype about how dangerous the two of them are.

The Veto players for the week are Ian, Nicole Franzel, and Tyler — it’s hard to imagine any of them trying that hard in order to win this. What’s the incentive? While Ian and Nicole A. have some sort of a bond, he’s also very close to the other Nicole, who wants Nicole A. out.

Our feeling is that the Veto Competition will happen a little bit later in the day, mostly because there is virtually no reason to think that it’s going to be taking place altogether early. It’s SO hot out in the Los Angeles area right now and it feels like it’d be torture for a lot of these players to be out there competing in some of that. We had an evening Veto last week, so we expect more of the same … and we wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people throw the Veto to force Memphis’ hand.

