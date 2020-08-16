The Chi season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: How will it all end?







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The Chi season 3 episode 10? Well, we should start things off with this: A reminder the finale is here. This episode will have quite the difficult challenge — not only does it need to wrap up all of the necessary loose ends, but it may also need to set the stage for a season 4. We don’t know whether or not that season will happen, but it’s something that we’re curious to learn! Why keep us hanging on that?

So as we enter this final episode of the season, there are a lot of different things to think about here. Take, for example, getting a chance to see how Kiesha is doing in the aftermath of everything that transpired. Beyond that, we also have questions about what’s going on with Emmett after everything he has gone through with Tiff so far this season. You’ll see some elements of the show come full-circle and then, everything ends and we’re left to wait and see how everything is going to unfold.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Chi season 3 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up:

Ronnie finds absolution; Emmett and Tiff take a step toward their future; Trig plays his final card against Douda; life events mature Kevin, Jake and Papa.

Can Ronnie really find absolution? We do think that this is a mystery that we won’t ever really have clarity on, and for a number of different reasons. It’s all going to be a matter of opinion, and everyone will have some different thoughts on the man and some of his actions. He’s got plenty of demons, even if he did also save Kiesha, as well.

