America’s Got Talent lineup: Who’s performing in live show #2?







The second America's Got Talent performance show is happening on Tuesday, and as you would expect, a lot of different acts are performing!

So, who are they? What are they going to be bringing to the table? Below, you can check out a list of all of the acts — they come from a lot of categories, and we hope that there’s a little bit more variety than what we ended up seeing from the singer-heavy first week. For more thoughts on that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We have more news soon enough…

Voices of Our City Choir – They got Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer, and at one point, it seemed like they were performing on Tuesday.

Spyros Brothers – They were SO enthusiastic following their diabolo act in the audition phase of the show.

Jonathan Goodwin – He’s an escape artist/danger act who manages to leave you on the edge of your seat every time.

Vincent Marcus – He’s a master impressionist, and beyond just that we know that he’s made quite the name for himself online already.

Bonevega – The glam rocker proved to be one of the bigger characters so far this season — he is fun, though a little bit camp as well.

The Shape – They’re a dance act that performed during the online portion of the show.

Kameron Ross – He’s a country singer who has dealt with his fair share of obstacles after coming out as gay.

Daneliya Tuleshova – You may know the singer from The World’s Best, and she already has an immense global following.

Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals – This dog act was featured briefly on the online auditions.

Kelvin Dukes – He’s a kid singer with a lot of passion, and we definitely think that he is someone to watch moving forward.

Bad Salsa – The dance duo is fun, and is certainly one of the more talented acts that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season.

