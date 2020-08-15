Lucifer season 5: How important is the big Michael reveal?







In the Lucifer season 5 trailer that was released recently by Netflix, and we know a lot of people were surprised by the big reveal. Michael is out there! Lucifer’s got a twin on Earth who is causing a lot of trouble, and there’s no clear sense at the moment as to how far things are going to go … or how Lucifer will eventually return. It’s assumed that he will, but that’s all that can be said for now.

So have the producers given away some of the biggest twists of the entire season already? It’s probably wrong to think of that way. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer/co-showrunner Joe Henderson makes it clear that the twist “is definitely a huge part” of the season. With that being said, he still believes that “once fans see [the episodes], they’ll understand that while it seems like we have spoiled a lot, we have not spoiled much at all.”

So basically, there is a lot of really exciting stuff that you’re going to get a chance to see. Don’t jump to any conclusions about the rest of the season! We know already that this is a show that loves to layer all sorts of different twists in there over the course of a given season, and we have a feeling that they are going to do the same thing all over again here.

Luckily, we’re going to be getting all of the answers that you could seek before too long. Just remember that Lucifer is premiering on Netflix is just a matter of days now!

