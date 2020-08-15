





As we prepare for Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 on Paramount Network this weekend, there are inevitably a lot of things we wonder about. Take, for example, whether or not Jamie Dutton is going to spend some time with his biological father.

What we’ve come to know already is that Jamie’s biological dad is far from a good person. As a matter of fact, he’s awful. There’s a reason why John and his wife chose to bring Jamie in and then also raise him as one of their own. It gave him a real chance at life.

Yet, Jamie may have an interest now in looking for more information about his future, and there could be some really bad stuff that goes along with that. What if there are more unwelcome things that Jamie could learn? Will this case him to take his eye off of what is his actual job? Both of these are things worth thinking about, and we have to imagine that there are some surprising consequences that could come around every corner.

In general, we’re extremely worried about Jamie as we get closer to the end of the season. This is a guy with so many demons and skeletons in his closet. His family is broken, and he may Beth may still need to work together in order to take down Roarke and Willa. They need to get on the same page — if finding closure on Jamie’s past helps to better ensure his future, than so be it.

