Titans season 3, potential Doom Patrol season 3 coming to HBO Max







If a Doom Patrol season 3 happens, it’s going to be on HBO Max as its primary home. It will certainly have some company there.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Comics Chief Content Officer Jim Lee made it clear that moving forward, all scripted DC Universe content is going to be heading over to the aforementioned streaming service. That includes the already-renewed Titans, and we imagine that should Harley Quinn come back for a season 3, the plan is for it to have an exclusive home over there, as well.

So what goes into this decision? It seems like a lot of this has to do with value, given that HBO Max has a substantially larger base potentially, and the content may be able to get larger viewers and pay for itself more. It doesn’t sound as though DC Universe is going anywhere completely, but it may be shifting and changing itself to some degree moving forward.

The one clear exception to all of this at the moment is Stargirl, which we’ve already heard is sticking on board The CW as its exclusive home moving forward. Given that it’s catered to a younger audience than any of the other shows mentioned here, it does make a little bit more sense for it to find an audience over there.

Hopefully, we’ll have more word on the future of Doom Patrol later this year, and our hope in general is that HBO Max realizes the value of multiple comic-book series and the DC brand in general. There’s a real chance to deliver some exciting content there, and we hope that they go in the direction of just doing some fantastic individual shows as opposed to a larger universe. The Arrowverse can be fun, but it doesn’t need to be replicated elsewhere. Every show should look and feel like its own things.

What do you think about this move, and what the future could hold over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

