Shark Tank revisited: Beardaments, Little Elf, Kit Lender, and Easy Treezy







Tonight’s Shark Tank episode is a repeat of the holiday special, which means another chance to see Beardaments, Little Elf, Kit Lender, and Easy Treezy. Three out of these four products are very much Christmas-themed, but maybe you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping!

So what are these products, and how did they fare when they first entered the Tank? Check out the attached synopsis for more details:

“1110” – An entrepreneur from Miami Gardens, Florida, presents his patented system that easily helps decorate and set up a Christmas tree in a matter of minutes. Santa and his elves from Murray, Utah, enter the tank with their fun and easy-to-attach body decor, while an entrepreneur from Stowe, Vermont, presents his web rental service that ships outdoor gear and apparel directly to you, wherever and whenever adventure strikes. Finally, an entrepreneur from West Boylston, Massachusetts, introduces his innovative tool to make holiday gift-wrapping easier on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, AUG. 14 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/01/19)

Now, let’s break down some of the products in greater detail.

Beardaments – They struck a deal with Kevin O’Leary in the Tank, and while we’re not sure beard ornaments to give your holidays more pizzazz will be super-popular in August, there is still a chance that you can go and check them out.

Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter – There was a deal made with Lori Greiner in the Tank, and this is actually one of the holiday products mentioned here that has some viability outside of the most wonderful time of the year. You probably wrap gifts for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and Valentine’s Day, and the seasonal feel of this shouldn’t dissuade you from using it at other points.

Kit Lender – What does this product bring to the table? Think along the lines of kits for hiking, backpacking, and all sorts of other outdoor activities. If you’re planning to use the equipment for a one-time trip, it makes more sense to rent it and have it specifically shipped somewhere, as opposed to buying it and either hauling it around or keeping it in your garage the other 365 days of the year.

Easy Treezy – There was no deal made in the Tank, but the company is still out there and has their products readily available on Amazon. Maybe this is a good product for families in a rush or people who just hate decorating, but the idea of a pre-designed Christmas tree that you put together in seconds just doesn’t feel right. Isn’t decorating and personalizing your tree part of the fun?

